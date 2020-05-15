Report: No active cases of COVID-19 in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — A new report shows there's currently no active cases of COVID-19 in Carroll County.



On Friday, the Carroll County Health Department reported another person recovered from the virus, marking the 10th person to recover in the county.



In total, the county has confirmed 12 cases of the virus, with 10 people having recovered and 2 people dying from the virus.



Here's a break down of the confirmed cases in the county:

Of the 9 counties in the northern Illinois region, Carroll County has the fewest amount of confirmed cases of the virus. Jo Daviess County has the next fewest amount with 18 confirmed cases.