One person killed in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY (WREX) — One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in Lee County on Thursday.



Authorities say it happened on U.S. Route 30 just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14.



Illinois State Police the driver of a black SUV was veering off of the road before over correcting and swerving into the other lane of traffic.



Police say the black SUV crashed head on with another vehicle.



The driver of the SUV, later identified as Cecilio Flores, 41, of Shabbona, was killed in the crash.



The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.