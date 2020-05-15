Ogle, Lee counties officially submit plans to reopen sooner

DIXON (WREX) — Leaders in Ogle and Lee counties have officially submitted their proposal to reopen sooner to Governor JB Pritzker.



The counties announced their plan to submit a proposal earlier this month.



The plan was crafted in collaboration with elected officials, public health administrators and hospital representatives from both counties and outlines specific measures local businesses would take to reopen.

In a joint statement, Ogle & Lee County Health Department Administrators affirm support of the plan: “We want to partner with local business to create a reasonable plan to protect business operators, employees and patrons. We will need to continue prevention and mitigation strategies as we move to reopen. We ask that everyone operates in a reasonable and responsible manner as we navigate this process.”

The counties have said they won't implement the plan to reopen without the governor's approval.

The plan begins with a Phase 0, which includes determining levels of personal protective equipment in local businesses and asks each proprietor to plan for social distancing and mitigation including employee monitoring and customer tracking.



This phase also includes metrics for testing symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.



In Phase I, small businesses are allowed to re-open at 25% capacity based on fire codes. Following a 2-3 week evaluation period, the counties would move into Phase II which allows for gatherings of 10 or less for social interaction. These gatherings would require face masks and documentation of attendees. Phase III then allows for youth sports, restaurant seating and considers re-opening of health clubs.



Finally, in Phase IV, all entities are re-opened under normal conditions.

