Beloit announces Daniel Pease as new fire chief

BELOIT (WREX) — The Beloit Police & Fire Commission selected Interim Fire Chief Daniel Pease as the next City of Beloit fire chief.

“The Beloit community deserves the best level of service the fire department can deliver," Pease said, "and this is accomplished through the dedication and expertise of the men and women of this department."

Pease served as the interim fire chief since July 2019. He was previously the assistant fire chief when he moved to Beloit in 2018.

Nine of his family members were firefighters and Pease started his own career as a firefighter in 1987. Eventually he became the fire chief in a Chicago suburb.

Pease spent the last two months of the pandemic in Beloit’s Emergency Operations Center.