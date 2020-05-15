IL Congressmen fight Pritzker’s threat to withhold funding

(WREX) — Five Illinois Congressmen are fighting Governor JB Pritzker's threat to withhold federal funding for counties not following orders.



Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R) and four other GOP Congressmen sent a letter to Congressional leaders on Friday.



The letter asks leaders to ensure no governor can withhold federal funds

appropriated by Congress for local municipalities that allow their small businesses to reopen in accordance with federal health guidelines.

Governor JB Pritzker addressed the letter during his daily COVID-19 press briefing on Friday.

"The laws of the state need to be followed, that the executive orders of the state need to be followed and that we'll pursue enforcement actions wherever necessary that people are flaunting the health and safety, they're ignoring the rules that would keep people safe," said Gov. Pritzker.

You can read the full letter below. (Click here if you're reading this story on the 13 WREX App.)