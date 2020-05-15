Friday provides a break from the rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After two nights of heavy rain and storms, we get a short break in the action before rain moves back in. Look for temperatures to jump back and forth over the coming days.

Brief break:

Friday dries out, turns sunny, and warms above average.

We get a break from the rain (which may be needed after 2 nights of heavy rainfall) throughout Friday. The day may start out cloudy, but quickly clears to sunny by the late morning. Temperatures jump back into the middle 70's again, which is above average for the first time in a while!

We keep the drier weather around into the start of the weekend, but look for rain to return by Sunday. Saturday turns a little cloudy and cooler. Temperatures fall into the upper 60's by Saturday afternoon. A chance for rain develops Saturday evening.

Rain showers return Saturday night, and a few rumbles of thunder may be possible.

By Saturday night, rain showers look pretty likely. They continue to fall through Sunday morning, then we may see drier conditions again by Sunday afternoon. The showers should be gentler than what we may see tonight, which will help prevent further flash flood threats. Sunday stays in the upper 60's.

Dry and warmer:

The weather switches to a dry pattern for a little while next week. Monday through Thursday, at the least, look to stay dry. Under the sunny and quiet conditions, temperatures are on the rise again. After starting cooler and in the 60's on Monday, we may get to the upper 70's by Thursday.

The dry weather helps a lot after a couple nights of heavy rain. Even with the dry weather, river flooding still looks possible next week. There's a lot of rain water that has to go into our area rivers. They look to be on the rise throughout next week, with minor flooding as a possibility.