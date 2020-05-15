 Skip to Content

Freeport High School seniors pick up their diplomas

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport High School students picked up something they earned over the last four years on Friday.

Teachers and other staff members waited outside the school to celebrate each student getting their diploma.

While the school still plans to hold a graduation ceremony this summer, Principal Beth Summers wanted the students to receive the diploma that they worked hard for as soon as possible.

"It's a celebration," Summers said. "For this year's class, they have a lot more to celebrate because they endured a unique finish to their high school career, but it's still a celebration."

Freeport High School's graduation ceremony is scheduled for July 15.

