Flood Warning from FRI 4:05 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

DeKalb County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 1000 AM CDT Friday.

* At 400 AM CDT, law enforcement and public reports indicate that

flooding continues as a result of heavy rain Thursday evening

through early this morning. While the risk of flash flooding has

diminished, flooding from standing water continues to affect

several area roadways. Water levels on small creeks and streams

will also remain elevated.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Cicero, Arlington Heights,

Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines,

Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Oak

Park, Downers Grove and Glenview.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

&&