Flood Warning from FRI 1:20 AM CDT until FRI 10:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Southern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern La Salle County in north central Illinois…

Lee County in north central Illinois…

Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Southwestern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

* Until 1015 AM CDT Friday.

* At 120 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated that steady rain was still

falling across the warned area, but the heaviest rain had ended.

Emergency management officials reported state road and residential

street flooding in the Amboy area late Thursday evening. There

were also public reports of creeks overflowing in portions of the

warned area. Up to three inches of rain have fallen since Thursday

evening, with localized amounts as high as four inches.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Dixon, Minooka, Rochelle, Sandwich, Mendota, Oregon, Mount Morris,

Serena, Shabbona, Walton, Byron, Amboy, Polo, Sheridan, Somonauk,

Earlville, Forreston, Hillcrest and Stillman Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&