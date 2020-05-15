Flood Advisory from FRI 10:41 AM CDT until FRI 4:45 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Mchenry County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for…
Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…
Lake County in northeastern Illinois…
Lee County in north central Illinois…
Eastern Ogle County in north central Illinois…
Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois…
De Kalb County in north central Illinois…
Kane County in northeastern Illinois…
Southern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…
DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…
Cook County in northeastern Illinois…
* Until 445 PM CDT Friday.
* At 1036 AM CDT, Numerous underpasses, rural roads, and low spots
were either closed or remained impassable due to continued
flooding. Doppler radar and observations indicate that a large
swath of two to three inches of rain fell last night, with
localized amounts in excess of four to five inches. While most of
this heavy rain has drained off, some flooding remains.
Individuals are urged to heed any remaining road closures and to
turn around; don’t drown!
* Some locations that will continue to experience flooding impacts
near underpasses and low spots include…
Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero, Arlington
Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des
Plaines, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman
Estates, Oak Park and Downers Grove.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.
&&