Flood Advisory from FRI 10:41 AM CDT until FRI 4:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for…

Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Lee County in north central Illinois…

Eastern Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Southern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 445 PM CDT Friday.

* At 1036 AM CDT, Numerous underpasses, rural roads, and low spots

were either closed or remained impassable due to continued

flooding. Doppler radar and observations indicate that a large

swath of two to three inches of rain fell last night, with

localized amounts in excess of four to five inches. While most of

this heavy rain has drained off, some flooding remains.

Individuals are urged to heed any remaining road closures and to

turn around; don’t drown!

* Some locations that will continue to experience flooding impacts

near underpasses and low spots include…

Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero, Arlington

Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des

Plaines, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman

Estates, Oak Park and Downers Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.

&&