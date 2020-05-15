Flash Flood Warning from FRI 12:11 AM CDT until FRI 4:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

DeKalb County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Southern Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Southern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 445 AM CDT.

* At 1211 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

torrential rain across much the warned area. Up to two inches or

more of rain have already fallen on top of the heavy rain that

fell on Thursday morning. One to two inches of additional rain may

fall within the next hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Arlington Heights,

Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines,

Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Glenview,

Elmhurst, Lombard and Buffalo Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flash flooding of

small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and

underpasses, country roads, farmland, and other drainage areas and

low lying spots.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR