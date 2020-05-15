FCA donates 7,000 masks to Boone County

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is doing what it can to help fight COVID-19 in Boone County.



FCA announced they've donated 2,000 masks to the City of Belvidere along with 5,000 masks to the Boone County Health Department.



Boone County health officials were appreciative of FCA's donation.

“We are thankful for FCA’s continued support of Boone County,” said BCHD Public Administrator, Amanda Mehl. “The Boone County Health Department will work with the County, the City of Belvidere, local officials and businesses to identify the areas in greatest need of this generous gift.”

The donation is part of FCA’s commitment to donate more than 1 million face masks per month to first responders and health care workers.

“Protecting our first responders and health care workers has never been more important,” says Mike Manley, the CEO of FCA.

FCA has also donated to B-1 Food Pantry, The Salvation Army Belvidere

Corps Community Center, United Way of Boone County and YMCA of Rock River Valley.

“FCA is extremely supportive of Belvidere and the surrounding areas. They value this community, which is evident by this substantial gift,” said Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlain.

The Belvidere Chrysler Plant is set to reopen on June 1.