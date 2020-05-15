Drive-through sites for vehicle registration renewals to begin Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Drivers who need to renew their vehicle registration can soon do it in person.



Starting Tuesday, May 19, seven facilities will be offering drive-through services for vehicle registration sticker transaction. These sites will be for vehicle register stickers only.



The Secretary of the State's office says this is the first step in a comprehensive reopening plan that will be announced shortly and will include the proper protections for customers and employees, such as PPE and social distancing.



The seven drive-through facilities are Chicago North, Chicago South, Chicago West, Rockford-Central, Macomb, Springfield-Dirksen and Tilton.

Hours of operation at Rockford-Central will be Tuesday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to noon.

“My commitment is to do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents, while providing services to the people of Illinois,” said White. “This first step in a reopening plan adheres to this commitment.”

Secretary White also urges the public to renew their vehicle registration stickers online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com for those customers that can do so.



Since mid-March, more than 600,000 people have renewed their stickers online, an increase of approximately 65 percent. Many customers may also renew their driver’s license online through the Safe Driver Renewal program, as well as obtain duplicate driver’s licenses and ID cards.

White is reminding the public that all expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations have been extended at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen.