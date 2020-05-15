Drive-Through COVID-19 testing sites open in Beloit

BELOIT (WREX) — Two drive-through COVID-19 testing sites are now open.

Friday was the first day people could get tested at either Telfer Park or the Krueger Park upper lot. The city says it wanted to ramp up testing due to a recent increase in positive cases. While more than 300 people were tested Friday, officials at the test sites want more than double those numbers in the days to come.

"We always talk about this being the invisible foe, or the enemy we can't see, but this literally is the way we see it, by testing and seeing those numbers," said Maj. Shawn Murphy of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Testing is expected to continue until May 22 each day from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Both sites can test up to 750 people a day.