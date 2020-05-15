Doctors concerned about declining ER admissions

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Doctors in the Rockford area say there's a disturbing trend in their emergency room.

With Friday being the two month mark since the first positive COVID-19 case in Winnebago County, doctors say emergency room numbers have fallen off dramatically.

Mercyhealth Emergency Medicine Chairman Dr. Jason Bredemkamp says the hospital saw a significant drop-off in patients for heart attacks, strokes and even appendectomies.

Even more concerning to Dr. Bredemkamp is that he's heard that some people have stayed home after suffering heart attacks and strokes due to concerns around COVID-19.

Dr. Bredemkamp wants to emphasize to people that these types of medical incidents require emergency treatment.

Moreover, he wants people to know that people should feel safe to be in the emergency room.

"Our ER's are open," Dr. Bredemkamp said. "They're safe. In face, I have to tell you that I feel safer in the emergency department right now than I do in public."

Dr. Bredemkamp went on to say that people experiencing chest pains, severe headaches and difficulty breathing should seek medical attention.