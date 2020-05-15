Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa
and northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&