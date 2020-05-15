Coronavirus positivity rate in Illinois going down, Pritzker still urges caution

COVID-19 UPDATE: The state has reached 90,000 positive coronavirus cases along with 4,000 virus related deaths. For more information: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Friday, May 15, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — Despite Illinois seeing additional cases of the coronavirus, there might be good news for Illinoisans.



On Friday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said the rate of which tests for the virus are coming back positive is going down.

"The great news is that the positivity rate in Illinois is coming down. Positivity rate is one of the metrics that we're using to determine whether regions are eligible to move into Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan in the weeks ahead," said Gov. Pritzker.

Gov. Pritzker says the state has administered more than 26,000 tests in the last 24 hours. Of those tests, 9.2 percent came back positive.



"Our current 7-day average is 12%. And the cumulative statewide positivity rate since way back in February is 16.8%. Looking back, remember that our peak positivity rate was on April 4, when 23.6% of tests came back positive on a rolling average," said Gov. Pritzker.

Despite the positivity rate appearing to lower, the governor said to proceed with caution.

"But I would urge caution in reading too far into this decline, as there is a strong inverse correlation 'in the number of tests taken per day and the associated' rate," said Gov. Pritzker.