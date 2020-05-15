10th resident at Boone County long-term care facility dies from COVID-19

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department is reporting a 10th resident at the Symphony Northwoods facility has died as a result of COVID-19.



According to the health department, 10 of the county's 14 coronavirus deaths are now from the Symphony Northwoods facility. All 10 people who have died were residents at the facility.



The facility has confirmed a total of 81 cases: 20 staff members and 61 residents.



In total, Boone County has confirmed 280 cases of the virus as of Friday afternoon. Of those 280 cases, 73 people have recovered.



Here's a breakdown of the cases by ages in the county: