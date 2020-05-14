Wisconsin governor warns of ‘massive confusion’ after ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is warning of "massive confusion" after a ruling from the state's Supreme Court on Thursday regarding its stay-at-home order.

Justices tossed out the Democrat governor's stay-at-home order and Republicans said they may leave it up to local governments to enact their own rules for combating the coronavirus pandemic.

The court order threw communities into chaos, with some bars opening immediately while local leaders in other areas moved to keep strict restrictions in place to prevent further spread of the virus.

After a Thursday meeting with Evers, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said GOP lawmakers and the governor may not be able to reach an agreement and that a statewide policy might not be needed.