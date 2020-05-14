Several Wisconsin bars reopen minutes after safer at home order extension blocked

MADISON, Wis. (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has overturned Governor Evers' safer at home order and while many are wondering what's next, the Wisconsin Tavern League has a very simple message to bar owners.

"Open Immediately."

A statement on the Wisconsin Tavern League website reads:

"In a 4-3 ruling the State Supreme Court found the Emergency Orders issued by Secretary Palm as unlawful, invalid and unenforceable. The result of this decision is business can open immediately. Please follow the WEDC guidelines you can find on the TLW website. We will get you a more detailed summary of the decision, however, according to the ruling you can OPEN IMMEDIATELY!" Wisconsin Tavern League

Shortly after Gov. Evers' announcement, several bars in Chippewa Valley, Wisconsin reopened their doors.

"We filled up the ice bins, cut a bunch of fruit. And within about 5 minutes of me posting on Facebook, we had about 20 of our regulars in here," said Peter Gruetzmacher, owner of Jake's Supper Club in Menomonie.

Jake's Supper Club is one of several bars to reopen right away.

After hearing the news, Gruetzmacher and his staff got to work, spacing out the high tables, making sure staff was wearing PPE and getting hand sanitizer stations up and running.

However, Gruetzmacher said the most challenging part is keeping customers distanced.

"Because our regulars here, they all kind of consider themselves family. Well, part of the rules that came out last week said, if you're part of the same group you can sit together, but then you have to have two bar stools away from the next group. So we've got that going on," he said.

Gruetzmacher said he knows people will be upset he is open but says he and employees have bills to pay.

He also said things will look a lot different for the next few months.

Overall, Gruetzmacher said it is an emotional reopening.