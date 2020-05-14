Suspect shoots at Rockford Police officer, one in custody following chase

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department says one of its officers was fired upon Wednesday night.



Police say the incident happened in the area of West State and Waldo streets in Rockford around 11:30 p.m. Chief O'Shea says the officers were canvassing the area after a deadly shooting at a gas station about a mile away earlier in the night.



Police say the suspect fired his weapon at the officers vehicle, piercing the glass of the vehicle.



Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea says the bullet hit the windshield, causing glass to hit the officer in the face. Chief O'Shea says the officer is "OK" and did not suffer any serious injuries.



After a brief chase, 22-year-old Dontrel Brown was taken into custody. Authorities did not say whether Brown is the one who fired the shots at the officer.

More information is expected be released from police Thursday afternoon. We'll provide updates as they become available.