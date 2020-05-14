Storms could pack a punch late Thursday evening ahead of drier Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's been a loud morning so far as storms continue to push into the Stateline. An approaching cold front is going to result in a second round of heavy rain and could result in strong storms.

Thunderous Thursday:

Who needs an alarm clock early in the morning when loud thunderstorms are moving through? Much of the Stateline is waking up to heavy rain and quite a bit of thunder and another round is possible late in the evening.

Once the morning activity comes to an end, clouds remain in place and a scattering of showers remain possible dispersed between dry time. An approaching cold front is going to bring another round of storms late in the evening following temperatures near 70° Thursday afternoon.

Some model guidance hints at clearing taking place during the afternoon and early evening, which would only lead to a greater buildup of instability. Storms look to fire along a cold front between 6 and 8 p.m. closer to the Mississippi River. Those storms push into the Stateline between 8 p.m. and midnight Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas south of I-88 under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms, or a 2 on a 1-to-5 scale. Damaging winds are the biggest threat, but large hail cannot be ruled out nor can an isolated tornado. There is a decent amount of uncertainty with this forecast for severe weather thanks to the morning showers and storms.

Strong to severe storms are possible late Thursday evening. Widespread severe weather isn't expected, but stay weather aware for gusty winds, large hail, and an isolated risk for a tornado.

Morning activity could effectively stabilize the environment, however it only takes a few hours of daytime heating and sunshine to build more instability. Be on the lookout between 8 p.m. and midnight for that risk of severe weather.

Morning storms have brought as much as an inch or more to parts of the Stateline.

As if severe storms weren't enough to contend with, rain is going to be prolific. The activity from early Thursday dropped anywhere from 1/2" to 1" of rainfall across parts of the Stateline. An additional 1" to as much as 2" could fall between Thursday evening and the predawn hours of Friday.

All of this rain could lead to localized areas of flash flooding. As a reminder, if you come across flooded roadways, turn around and seek an alternate route.

Flash flooding could occur overnight Thursday into Friday as 1" to 2" of rain fall. The threat for flash flooding lines up pretty well with the potential for severe storms between 8 p.m. Thursday and midnight Friday.

Friday sunshine:

Following a rainy Thursday, it's a pleasure to say that Friday looks to be a bit drier. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are likely as highs approach the lower 70s.

After some morning clouds Friday, sunshine returns to the Stateline to wind down the work week.

Weekend of rain?:

Rain chances return both days of the weekend, but despite these rain and storm chances, it doesn't look to be a washout. In fact, a pretty dry start to Saturday looks likely before storms fire overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Drying out:

For those itching to get outside and go for a run or get some fresh air, next week looks like a really good week to do so. High pressure keeps weather quiet and temperatures begin to climb, with highs closing in on 80° by midweek.