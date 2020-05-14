Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 10:57 PM CDT until THU 11:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

DeKalb County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern La Salle County in north central Illinois…

Southeastern Lee County in north central Illinois…

Southwestern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

* Until 1145 PM CDT.

* At 1056 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of

La Moille, or 10 miles south of Walton, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Mendota, Shabbona, Amboy, Earlville, Waterman, Leland, Paw Paw,

Sublette, Compton, Troy Grove and West Brooklyn.

Including the following interstate…

I-39 between mile markers 65 and 87.

This includes…Tri-County Fairgrounds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…70MPH