Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 11:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN LEE COUNTY…

At 1049 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Walton to near Walnut, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Walton and Harmon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH