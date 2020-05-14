RVC teammates heading to next stop together

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Samantha Harris and Kalea Kruser played together at Rock Valley. They'll continue their college careers together at Northwestern Ohio, an NAIA program.

"I'm really excited first off," Harris, a Hononegah grad, said. "Just talking with the coach, I really appreciated the staff and structure and discipline of the program. He was talking to me more about the team and you could get a family atmosphere from that. It was kind of like what I got from Rock Valley as well."

Kruser says John McGinty, a former NIU women's assistant who is now the UNOH head coach, was a big reason she committed there as well.

"It was really the coach," Kruser said. "He really seemed like he cared. Through my whole process of committing and all that, he was really one of the people that was really consistent."

The teammates hope to use their connection to flourish immediately at the four-year level.

"We really did have good chemistry and I feel like I used to be able to find you so much underneath the basket and she could do her up- and-under hook," Kruser said of their connection. "I'm really excited to bring it onto the court. Especially me getting back and having Sam know how I play and I know how she plays. I think we're going to do good."

They'll just have to shake off the rust of not being able to play during the pandemic.

"You have to work on your form at home," Harris said. "I haven't been able to shoot on a hoop since," and as she trailed off, Kruser added,"Probably nationals I would say."

"Yeah, it's unfortunate," Harris said.

Two months without ball will leave them hungry to succeed whenever they're able to get back on the court.