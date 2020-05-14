Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea shares harsh warning to criminals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're planning on committing crimes in Rockford, the city's police chief has advice for you.

"The message is real clear...move," says O'Shea. "Give up your guns. Or we're coming after you."

After a suspect opened fire on an officer, O'Shea says he's not hestitating to call in reinforcements.

"Not just the 300 cops here," says O'Shea."Every state cop, every county cop, every federal agency I can find we are going to bring here and go after these clowns."

O'Shea says a small percent of the population create this violence and are names officers know well.

"In the four years I've been here I see the same names of family members that are notorious. When I say the names to people who have been here for 20 years they say we've seen these same names generation after generation. It's the same small sect of the community who continue to plague the city and cause the problems."

With a rise of gunfire in the city happening at all hours of the day, O'Shea's biggest fear is who will get caught in the cross-hairs.

"It's just a matter of time," says O'Shea. "They're shooting at the police now. There's just a ton of gunfire and it's a game of inches. It's just a matter of time and odds before these stray rounds catch somebody and kill somebody who has nothing to do with anything. We need to get these people off the street."

And getting those people off the street starts with people speaking up.

"Come to my office, I'll take the information. Anybody here is willing to take the information, and we'll act on it. They know who's doing the shootings, they know who's doing the guns."

If you have any information on violence in the city you're urged to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.