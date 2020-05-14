Rockford Park District brings recreation home

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When children think about summer, they may think about going to camp and spending time outdoors. The Rockford Park District may be unclear on what gathering could look like in the future but is taking steps now to make sure kids don't miss out.

Summer is an opportunity for children to do what they do best.

"We want the kids to have a chance to interact with each other, be silly, be goofy, be loud, play games," said Rockford Park District Outreach Coordinator Shelley Bailey.

"As we were in the state of COVID-19, we knew that we are going to have to change the way we operate," said Rockford Park District Communications Manager Laura Gibbs-Green.

The Rockford Park District is offering families a taste of its camp programs with the help of technology.

For the next four Fridays, "All In 4 Camp" will offer kids a virtual two hour session to connect with each other and with nature.

"We want to put fun at the forefront of the activity. We are really hoping to give kids that had to do a lot of e-learning to give them a different way to experience the virtual world right now," said Bailey.

The park district has other options for those who may not have internet access or want to avoid more screen time.

"We want to bring recreation to somebody's house. We want to provide a kit. You're going to be able to make things. You're going to be able to explore and go outside," said Gibbs-Green.

The "Stay N' Play Activity Box" will be available for families to purchase for their household every month.

"They can have a curbside pick up location and then that way it is a hands on activity. So for parents that either want to give their kids a break from screen time or just don't have access to that technology. But they can still have interactive activities that are step by step so kids can be independent in their learning," said Bailey.

Playing together not in parks but in back yards.

The park district also offers financial assistance for its programs. For more information call the Customer Experience Department at 815-987-8800.