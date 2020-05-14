Rockford face masks and t-shirts for sale to support local artists

ROCKFORD (WREX) – There is a new way to support and raise money for local artists and arts organizations.

In partnership with Rockford Art Deli's (RAD) Here For Good campaign, the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB) and Rockford Area Arts Council (RAAC) announced that Rockford-themed face masks and "Our Journey Begins at Home" t-shirts are now available for sale.

“We live in a phenomenally artistic community. Our artists and arts organizations have helped us navigate this pandemic by sharing their creativity with us,” said John Groh, RACVB president/CEO. “In order to live and travel well, we need our creators to thrive. The Rockford region is our home and we’re thrilled to partner with RAD and RAAC to help our local arts community.”

For every $30 purchase of a three-pack of customized Rockford-themed face masks, $15 will be allocated to a grant fund or individual masks for $11 will generate $5 for charity. For every $25 Our Journey T-shirt purchase, $10 will be given to local arts and arts organizations.

The face masks and t-shirts can be purchased at RockfordArtDeli.com and GoRockford.com/OurJourney. Money raised from each sale will support the Our Journey Micro-Grant Program benefiting local artists and arts organizations in Winnebago County.

The Our Journey Micro-Grant Program offers up to $500 for artist enthusiasts throughout the Rockford region. Completed applications will be accepted beginning June 1, 2020, and should be emailed to KPaul@GoRockford.com.