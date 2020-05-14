 Skip to Content

Rockford closes COVID-19 drive-through testing sites for Thursday due to inclement weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you planned on getting a COVID-19 test at a drive-through site in Rockford, you'll need to wait until Friday.

The City of Rockford closed the UIC Health Sciences Campus-Rockford and Auburn High School testing sites for Thursday due to the weather.

Both sites will reopen on Friday, according to the city.

The city will still hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. You can watch the press conference on 13 WREX.

