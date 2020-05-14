Rock Co. issues safer at home order after Supreme Court blocks Evers’ extension

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WREX) — Restaurants, bars and other businesses in Rock County, Wisconsin won't be opening up just yet.



The Rock County Health Department issued a safer at home order for the county on Wednesday night. The order goes into effect immediately and will be in place until May 26.



The health department's decision comes following Wisconsin's Supreme Court struck down Wisconsin’s safer at home order in its entirety, ordering all future orders to go through the legislature.



Minutes after Gov. Evers' decision, several bars in Wisconsin opened their doors for business.

As of Thursday morning, there's been 380 confirmed cases in Rock County along with 13 deaths related to the virus.



You can take a look at the full press release below.