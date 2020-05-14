River Flood Watch from SAT 10:36 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Watch from SAT 10:36 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
The Flood Watch continues for
The Rock River near Joslin
* Until Monday evening.
* At 7:45 PM Thursday the stage was 9.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is possible.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Saturday morning…and continue
rising to 13.1 feet Sunday. Fall below flood stage Monday evening.
* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination
with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence
in the river reaching flood stage.
