River Flood Watch from SAT 10:36 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

The Flood Watch continues for

The Rock River near Joslin

* Until Monday evening.

* At 7:45 PM Thursday the stage was 9.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is possible.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Saturday morning…and continue

rising to 13.1 feet Sunday. Fall below flood stage Monday evening.

* This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination

with forecast rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence

in the river reaching flood stage.

&&