River Flood Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Fox River at Algonquin Lock & Dam tailwater, or from Johnsburg

downstream to Red Gate Road in St. Charles.

* from late tonight to Friday afternoon.

* At 930 AM Thursday the stage was 9.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage early

Friday.

* Impact…At 9.5 feet…Boathouses threatened along the river in

Cary.

&&