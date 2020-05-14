 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT

9:58 am Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - McHenry IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Warning for
The Fox River at Algonquin Lock & Dam tailwater, or from Johnsburg
downstream to Red Gate Road in St. Charles.
* from late tonight to Friday afternoon.
* At 930 AM Thursday the stage was 9.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage early
Friday.
* Impact…At 9.5 feet…Boathouses threatened along the river in
Cary.

