River Flood Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Mchenry County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Fox River at Algonquin Lock & Dam tailwater, or from Johnsburg
downstream to Red Gate Road in St. Charles.
* from late tonight to Friday afternoon.
* At 930 AM Thursday the stage was 9.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage early
Friday.
* Impact…At 9.5 feet…Boathouses threatened along the river in
Cary.
&&