River Flood Advisory from FRI 3:00 PM CDT until SAT 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Boone County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for

The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere, or from County Line Road

downstream to confluence with South Branch Kishwaukee River.

* from Friday afternoon to Saturday evening.

* At 830 PM Thursday the stage was 3.5 feet.

* Action stage is 6.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to near 6.4 feet by early Saturday

morning.

&&