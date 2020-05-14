River Flood Advisory from FRI 3:00 PM CDT until SAT 6:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Boone County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere, or from County Line Road
downstream to confluence with South Branch Kishwaukee River.
* from Friday afternoon to Saturday evening.
* At 830 PM Thursday the stage was 3.5 feet.
* Action stage is 6.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 6.4 feet by early Saturday
morning.
&&