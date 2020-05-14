Pritzker announces new website to help people get jobs during pandemic

CHICAGO (WREX) — If you're in need of a job in Illinois, the state is doing what it can to help you out.



Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the state launched a new website to help people get connected with jobs.



The website is called Get Hired Illinois and it's meant to serve as a one-stop shop for people needing a job, according to Gov. Pritzker.



The website also has information on virtual job fairs and job skills training.

"The financial stability and success of our residents is key to getting Illinois back on its feet. Illinois won't be restored until our workers and families have the opportunities and resources they need and I won't rest until we see that mission through," said Gov. Pritzker.

Get Hired currently features nearly 60,000 available job opportunities in a variety of industries. While the State of Illinois continues to support businesses across all industries, it is working to encourage more employers to participate in Get Hired IL, and to upload newly created job and paid apprenticeship opportunities made available in the coming weeks.

The state also announced a new partnership with Coursera, providing workers looking for new employment opportunities additional resources for professional development. The partnership will help individuals navigate new career pathways, with a focus on training in the Information Technology field. After completing the online programs, participants will have the opportunity to continue in their studies at a local community college or university, or to connect with employers through their local workforce boards.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact Illinois workers and the job market, it is more important than ever to make employment resources easily available to those seeking work,” said Illinois Department of Employment Security Acting Director Thomas Chan. “Get Hired Illinois will change the way job-seekers and employers connect in the evolving economy.”

The announcement of the new website comes the same day as the state announced more than 1 million people have filed for unemployment, including more than 50,000 self-employed workers.