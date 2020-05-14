Oregon Chamber of Commerce receives donation for local businesses

OREGON, Ill. (WREX) -- Following a recent announcement of White Pines Resort closing due to COVID-19, a local real estate firm presented a check donation Thursday to help local businesses.

Real estate firm RE/MAX of Rock Valley in Oregon gave a $2,500 check on Thursday to the Oregon Chamber of Commerce and City of Oregon "Everyone is Essential" fund.

“Our local businesses are the lifeblood of our community and one of those was White Pines Resort. It saddens us to see our community lose such a historic gem. These businesses attract new residents to our area who want to live here, pay taxes here and stimulate our local region,” said RE/MAX Managing Broker and Owner Rebecca Hazzard. “We’re thankful to be an essential business, so the least we could do is donate some of our recent closing costs back into our community and small businesses.”

The fund was created to provide relief to Oregon and the Oregon Area Chamber member businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are so thankful for this donation from RE/MAX of Rock Valley,” said Oregon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Liz Vos. “Rebecca and her team are consistently giving back to our local community. This extra money will help us in the process of re-opening and re-stimulating the Oregon area. We are beyond grateful.”

All donations will fund projects to help re-build the local economy in Ogle County. RE/MAX of Rock Valley consists of 13 agents.

To learn more about RE/MAX of Rock Valley, call 815-732-9100 or visit their Facebook page.