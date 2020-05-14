Ogle County Sheriff’s office will not enforce stay at home order

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) -- Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle says his office will not enforce Governor JB Pritzker's Stay at Home order.

"The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office will not fine or arrest any individuals or businesses violating the governors order," Sheriff VanVickle wrote in a facebook post. "This position is partial based from an April 2020 Appellate Prosecutors Office opinion stating the Executive Order has constitutional challenges and exceeds the authority of the Governors office."

Sheriff VanVickle says he will continue to stress the importance of experts' recommendations to wash your hands, keep a social distance and wear a mask when it is not possible.

Sheriff VanVickle went on to say he is not telling people to defy the order in place, but rather explaining how the sheriff's office views the current order.

"Individuals holding professional licenses should consider potential revocation if they defy the governors order," he said in the post. "As we all know this has been an ever changing event and our position may changed based on future information or events."

It comes as the Illinois Sheriffs' Association also shared a statement on Facebook, responding to Gov. Pritzker's remarks about consequences local police could face for their statements about how they view the order.

"Illinois Sheriffs have been elected by their local citizens to keep their communities safe, a trust that every sheriff and sworn law enforcement officer holds dear. It is outrageous that the Governor is threatening retaliation against these leaders and the men and women of their offices. He is insulting heroic police officers, corrections officers and local voters," the statement said.

The Sheriffs' Association also said that consequences now include threat of litigation, and the loss of federal and state funding.

"It is extremely frustrating to hear these continued comments in response to those that may not agree with his positions. Sheriffs were elected by their counties to keep them safe and they will continue to do so," the post went on to say.