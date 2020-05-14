Maggie Polsean

Morning Anchor

Maggie joined WREX in December of 2019 as the morning anchor of 13 News Today.

She is a Rockford native, born and raised, and is excited to be back telling stories in her hometown. Maggie graduated from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and majored in Journalism, Advertising and Media Studies with an emphasis in print and broadcast journalism. She also received certificates in Digital Arts and Culture and Studio Art. Maggie began her news career in college, working as an editorial assistant for a publication in Milwaukee before moving on to a marketing director roll with a private insurance firm upon graduation.



She decided working outside of news just wasn't for her, so she jumped back in as a multimedia journalist and producer before coming to WREX.



She says she feels blessed to be able to highlight important and inspiring stories in a city she loves very deeply, surrounded by friends and family.

When she's not at work, Maggie can be found spending time with her husband, Ben, her two dogs, Winifred and Wilfred, and her family members who live in town. She also spends her free time volunteering as an assistant cheerleading coach at Christian Life High School and as the recruitment advisor for her former sorority Alpha Omicron Pi.

Little known facts about Maggie: