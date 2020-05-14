Man drives through Janesville Police garage door

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WREX) — A drunk driver drove his car through the Janesville Police Department's garage door on Wednesday afternoon.

Jeffery Wood, 47, of Janesville, intentionally drove his car through the police door over grievances with the police department, Rock County court system, and OHSA, according to police.

Several officers were in the garage at the time of crash, but no one was injured.

Police approached the car and found Wood who had left his house following a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Police charged Wood with a first-offense OWI, criminal property damage, reckless endangerment, two other domestic violence charges.

Janesville Police posted the security video of incident on YouTube.

Woods was arrested and held in custody.