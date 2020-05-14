Illinois Senators urge a federal investigation into Ahmaud Arbery’s death

WASHINGTON (WREX) — Illinois Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin join in a call on the federal government to investigate the death of Ahmaud Arbery and the local authorities.

Over 80 politicians in the House and Senate signed a letter to the Department of Justice to launch a civil rights investigation into Arbery's death and the local authorities' handling of the case.

You can read the full letter below.

“Make no mistake, there cannot be true justice in this case, for in a just America, Mr. Arbery would still be alive,” their letter said. “However, his family and this nation demand accountability for Mr. Arbery’s death."

The lawmakers urged DOJ to investigate these matters swiftly and thoroughly so that Arbery’s family can know the truth about what happened to their son.

Arbery was murdered on a run by two men who suspected him in a series of robberies near Brunswick, GA. A video of his death was released online and went viral.

Last week on May 7, two men were arrested on murder charges following public outcry.

The public raised concerns about the local authorities who did not arrest the suspects sooner.

The lawmakers argue the DOJ is "uniquely suited" to investigate the murder since Georgia does not have a law regarding bias-based crimes.

The DOG's Civil rights Division would investigate whether Arbery's murder was a hate crime or a violation of federal civil rights law.

On Tuesday, Georgia's attorney general requested a similar federal probe.

"DOJ must uphold its duty to conduct oversight of misconduct by law enforcement and local authorities and ensure that every community, particularly those communities where incidents like these occur with impunity, are protected from blatant dismissal and violations of their civil rights," the lawmakers wrote. "We can and must hold accountable those involved in any wrongdoing.”