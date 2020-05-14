Hundred come out for the first Food Truck Drive Thru

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hundred of cars piled into the parking lot of Rivets Stadium for the first ever Food Truck Drive Thru.

Five food trucks took part in the event including Olivio Taco, Wok n Roll, Olive Branch, Veebos Woodfire Pizza and Bell Churos.

The food trucks came up with a system that took orders and delivered food to people without anyone needing to get out of their cars.

Thanks to that system, both the state and county health departments signed off on the event that takes place twice a week.

Owner of the Wok N Roll by Bamboo food truck Amanda Phommachanh is happy that Rockford now has a way to safely celebrate their favorite food trucks.

"We adjusted," Phommachanh said. "We came up with a plan and I think we have a really great environment for people to be able to come out and get all the different tucks they love and at the same time be safe."

Food Truck Drive Thru's will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. throughout the summer.