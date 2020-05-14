Freeport YMCA awarded a $2,000 literacy grant from Dollar General

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport YMCA received $2,000 in grant money from Dollar General to support summer, family, and adult literacy programs.

The Dollar General Foundation awarded $545,000 to over 30 Illinois organizations which will impact 22,000 residents across the state.

“We are proud to support the meaningful and impactful work that each of today’s recipients conduct and support their ongoing efforts to help individuals improve their lives through literacy and education," Todd Vasos, Dollar General's CEO, said.

The grant aims to boost local literacy and education programs hosted by nonprofits, libraries, and schools.

Recipients use the money to promote summer reading and adult literacy programs, prepare adults for GED tests and help people learn English.

"We are grateful for the hardworking teachers and nonprofit leaders who are serving students in our hometown communities and hope these funds help advance their efforts," the Foundation's Executive Director Denine Torr said.

To qualify, recipients must be within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation currently accepts applications for a different literacy grants through Thursday, May 21. These grants for schools, libraries, and nonprofits purchase new technology, book, or other materials to enhance literacy programs.

This year, the Foundation awarded over $8 million to 970 organizations across the country.

The full list of recipients across the country is on the Dollar General Foundations's website.