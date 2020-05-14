Flood Advisory from THU 10:47 PM CDT until FRI 3:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern La Salle County in north central Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

Southern Boone County in north central Illinois…

Southern Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Lee County in north central Illinois…

Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Northern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Southern Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Southern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 315 AM CDT.

* At 1045 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

widespread thunderstorms in the advisory area that will likely

cause pockets of flooding to develop. Rainfall rates will be up to

one to two inches per hour, and locally higher. Locations that

have not yet received heavy rain as of 1045 PM are expected to do

so within the next one to two hours. Stay tuned for possible Flash

Flood Warning issuances within portions of the advisory area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses,

country roads, farmland, as well as other drainage areas and low

lying spots.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&