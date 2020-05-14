Flash flooding remains a threat overnight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another night of showers and storms may lead to flooding in spots. We may see flash flooding overnight, then river flooding by early next week.

Overnight storms:

Flash flooding is a threat across much of the Stateline overnight.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from the National Weather Service until 7 am Friday. The watch highlights where flash flooding is possible tonight. Take note that Rockford is out of the watch, for now, in addition to Winnebago, Boone, and McHenry counties.

Severe thunderstorms are also possible near and south of I-88 through this evening.

Also, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 1 am for Lee County. The threats are mainly for large hail and damaging wind gusts, in addition to the flash flood threat.

Lower level jet stream winds fuel repeated rounds of heavy rainfall tonight.

Late this evening and early overnight, a cold front arrives from Iowa and Minnesota. This front, combined with low level jet stream winds, sparks new storms, with several rounds of them over the same spots. This repeated development of storms is what may lead to high rain totals. Some spots may see 3" to 4" of new rainfall.

Multiple inches of rain may create rapid flooding in some spots of the Stateline. Not all areas will get the 3-4", however.

Flash flooding may occur as a result. Since the ground is already pretty soaked after heavy rain last night, it can't hold much more rain. Another couple inches of rain, especially in a short amount of time, may be just enough to cause rapid flooding.

Remember- DO NOT drive into any flooded road. If you see water over the road, find a different route.

Storms should wrap up after midnight, then we go into Friday with dry weather.

Brief break:

Friday dries out, turns sunny, and warms above average.

We get a break from the rain (which may be needed after 2 nights of heavy rainfall) throughout Friday. The day may start out cloudy, but quickly clears to sunny by the late morning. Temperatures jump back into the middle 70's again, which is above average for the first time in a while!

We keep the drier weather around into the start of the weekend, but look for rain to return by Sunday. Saturday turns a little cloudy and cooler. Temperatures fall into the upper 60's by Saturday afternoon. A chance for rain develops Saturday evening.

By Saturday night, rain showers look pretty likely. They continue to fall through Sunday morning, then we may see drier conditions again by Sunday afternoon. The showers should be gentler than what we may see tonight, which will help prevent further flash flood threats. Sunday stays in the upper 60's.

Dry and warmer:

The weather switches to a dry pattern for a little while next week. Monday through Thursday, at the least, look to stay dry. Under the sunny and quiet conditions, temperatures are on the rise again. After starting cooler and in the 60's on Monday, we may get to the upper 70's by Thursday.

The dry weather helps a lot after a couple nights of heavy rain. Even with the dry weather, river flooding still looks possible next week. There's a lot of rain water that has to go into our area rivers. They look to be on the rise throughout next week, with minor flooding as a possibility.