Flash Flood Watch from THU 6:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch from THU 6:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Ogle County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois and northwest
Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Central
Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee,
Kendall, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, Northern Cook, Northern
Will, Ogle, Southern Cook, and Southern Will. In northwest
Indiana, Lake IN and Porter.
* From 6 PM CDT this evening through Friday morning
* Multiple rounds of training thunderstorms are expected this
evening and overnight. The prolonged period of heavy rainfall
will result in localized rainfall amounts in excess of three
inches. These heavy rainfall totals may result in flash
flooding.
* The heavy rainfall may also lead to additional rises on area
rivers into the weekend.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
