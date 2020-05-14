Flash Flood Watch from THU 6:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois and northwest

Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Central

Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee,

Kendall, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, Northern Cook, Northern

Will, Ogle, Southern Cook, and Southern Will. In northwest

Indiana, Lake IN and Porter.

* From 6 PM CDT this evening through Friday morning

* Multiple rounds of training thunderstorms are expected this

evening and overnight. The prolonged period of heavy rainfall

will result in localized rainfall amounts in excess of three

inches. These heavy rainfall totals may result in flash

flooding.

* The heavy rainfall may also lead to additional rises on area

rivers into the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&