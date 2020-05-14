Flash Flood Watch from THU 4:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois, Iowa, and

northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in

Illinois, Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry IL, Jo

Daviess, McDonough, Mercer, Putnam, Rock Island, Stephenson,

Warren, and Whiteside. In Iowa, Cedar, Clinton, Des Moines,

Henry IA, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Lee,

Louisa, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren, and Washington. In

northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland.

* From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Friday morning

* Repetitive thunderstorms with heavy rain could produce 2 to 3

inches of rain in a short period of time, resulting in localized

flash flooding. Isolated rainfall amounts of 4 inches are

possible.

* Heavy rainfall could result in flooding of low lying or poor

drainage areas…and ultimately dangerous flash flooding on

smaller creeks and streams. Significant rises on larger streams

and rivers will also be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible.

Monitor forecasts and take action if flash flood warnings are

issued or flash flooding develops.

