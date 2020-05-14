David Gill concedes primary election, clears way for J. Hanley vs. Paul Carpenter

ROCKFORD -- (WREX) -- One of the closest elections in recent memory officially has a result. David Gill has conceded to fellow republican J. Hanley in the primary election for Winnebago County State's Attorney.

Gill held a 32-vote lead on election night but after mail in ballots, Hanley led by 15 votes.

Gill made the announcement on his Facebook page early this morning saying quote:

"After one of the closest elections in recent memory, and doing the due diligence of investigating the outcome, I have conceded the election for Winnebago County State’s Attorney to my primary opponent J. Hanley and congratulated him on his victory.

At the end of election night, March 17, 2020, I led by 32 votes and had been

declared the winner by some news outlets. However, after mail-in ballots were counted, Mr. Hanley eventually led by 15 votes and was declared the election winner. As close as the election outcome was, it was sensible to seek a discovery recount to make sure votes were properly counted out of more than 17,000 votes cast.

A discovery recount allowed me to have 25% of the precincts recounted and to inspect ballots for any voter anomalies which may invalidate certain ballots cast. The County Clerk and the Rockford City Board of Elections, professionally and competently, held discovery recounts for their respective jurisdictions over the last two weeks. There were a few anomalies found in the ballot inspections and recounts. I took that information and discussed with election law experts about what was found. The consensus was, while it could have changed the final vote count, the anomalies would not have given me a good-faith pathway to victory in the primary election even if there was a full recount of all precincts.

As disappointing as the news may be, I am confident that the decision is the correct one. I thank all of my supporters, friends and family for their efforts and dedication to my campaign. I am very proud of the campaign we ran and I am humbled by the number of people who voted for me.

Thank you!

David "

Hanley will face off against democrat Paul Carpenter in November's general election.