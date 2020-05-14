Construction work set to begin on IL-251 in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) – Crews will be working on another construction project in the Stateline next week.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that drivers should prepare for work on IL-251 starting on Monday, May 18.



IDOT says the roadwork will be in the northbound and southbound lanes, a mile north of Whitman Street and southbound at the IL-251 ramp to Spring Creek Road.

The project includes sign truss removal and replacement.

Drivers can expect lane and road closures between 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. in the middle of the week. Drivers are recommended to use alternate routes due to delays. Signs will be posted in the work zone alerting the road work and speed limits.

The road work is set to be completed by May 22.

For updates on area projects follow at @IDOTDistrict2 or IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.