Burpee Museum to provide free virtual field trips for students

Burpee Museum offers free virtual field trips for a limited number of school groups this spring.

Students enter the museum online and can walk the 360 degree virtual museum. The environment is interactive and students can participate in museum activities.

These tours, arranged by a school teacher, are completely free. Students only need an internet connection and device to access the musuem.

At no cost, teachers can add an online meeting with a Burpee Educator to explore the museum with students. The educator answers questions and explains the science behind the exhibits.

To reserve a spot, teachers can contact Nicole Hayes at nicole.hayes@burpee.org.

For more information, visit Burpee's website.