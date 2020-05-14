5 gang members arrested after standoff with police in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Five known gang members in Rockford are in custody after a traffic stop led to a standoff with police.



Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of 15th Ave. and Nelson Blvd.



Authorities say the five suspects refused to get out of the car for more than 30 minutes. After a brief standoff with police, the five suspects got out of the vehicle and were taken into custody.



Officers say two weapons inside the vehicle were recovered.



Here are the five people charged:

Juan Martinez, 18, Rockford

Jose Gonzalez, 18, Rockford

Julio Gonzalez, 19, Rockford

Luis Gomez Lara, 19, Rockford

Juvenile, 15, of Rockford

All five suspects face several charges.