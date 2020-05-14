 Skip to Content

5 gang members arrested after standoff with police in Rockford

11:56 am Crime, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Five known gang members in Rockford are in custody after a traffic stop led to a standoff with police.

Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of 15th Ave. and Nelson Blvd.

Authorities say the five suspects refused to get out of the car for more than 30 minutes. After a brief standoff with police, the five suspects got out of the vehicle and were taken into custody.

Officers say two weapons inside the vehicle were recovered.

Here are the five people charged:

  • Juan Martinez, 18, Rockford
  • Jose Gonzalez, 18, Rockford
  • Julio Gonzalez, 19, Rockford
  • Luis Gomez Lara, 19, Rockford
  • Juvenile, 15, of Rockford

All five suspects face several charges.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

